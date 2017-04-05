The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a Marchesa Notte gown as she attended the opening night of the ‘42nd Street’ musical in London last night.

As part of her role as Royal Patron of East Anglian Children’s Hospices, the Duchess showed her support for the remake of the 1980s musical hit for charity.

Showing in the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane - which features award-winning singer Sheena Easton and is directed by Mark Bramble - it aims to raise £10 million.

Wearing New York-based label Marchesa Notte, paired with scarlet pom-pom earrings by Oscar de la Renta and suede pumps, the Duchess looked impeccable.