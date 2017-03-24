The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about how she felt becoming a mother for the first time.
She spoke about her journey into parenthood at the launch of a series of films promoting the psychological wellbeing of parents and their children.
She gave her speech as the ‘Out of the Blue’ educational films were released, providing a resource for expectant parents and those with babies.
Best Beginnings, a charity which works to help parents give their children the best start in life, produced the films.
“Becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” she said during the speech.
“However, at times it has also been a huge challenge – even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not.”
The Duchess continued: “Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother.
“It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry, all mixed together.
“Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.
“And yet there is no rule book... You just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family.”
The Duchess, who is mum to three-year-old Prince George and 22-month-old Princess Charlotte, said she understands many mothers suffer lack of confidence in their abilities.
Best Beginnings is a charity partner of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry’s Heads Together mental health awareness campaign.