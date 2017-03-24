The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about how she felt becoming a mother for the first time.

She spoke about her journey into parenthood at the launch of a series of films promoting the psychological wellbeing of parents and their children.

She gave her speech as the ‘Out of the Blue’ educational films were released, providing a resource for expectant parents and those with babies.

Best Beginnings, a charity which works to help parents give their children the best start in life, produced the films.

“Becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” she said during the speech.

“However, at times it has also been a huge challenge – even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not.”