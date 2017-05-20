All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    20/05/2017 13:18 BST | Updated 22/05/2017 14:55 BST

    Pippa Middleton's Wedding: The Duchess Of Cambridge Stuns In An Alexander McQueen Dress

    Stunning 💕

    The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a rose pink dress, designed by Alexander McQueen, for her sister’s wedding day. 

    The wedding ceremony of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews took place at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, Berkshire, on the morning of Saturday 20 May.  

    The Duchess looked stunning in a rose pink midi-length dress - paired with a rose-topped hat and heels. 

    JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

    The bride looked beautiful in a white lace gown, reported to be have been designed by Giles Deacon.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    The Duchess helped make adjustments to her sister’s dress before she went down the aisle.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images
    WPA Pool via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleInternational NewsweddingsArts and EntertainmentCelebrity Styleduchess of cambridgeroyal familyPippa MiddletonMark the Evangelist

    Conversations