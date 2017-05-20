The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a rose pink dress, designed by Alexander McQueen, for her sister’s wedding day.
The wedding ceremony of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews took place at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, Berkshire, on the morning of Saturday 20 May.
The Duchess looked stunning in a rose pink midi-length dress - paired with a rose-topped hat and heels.
The bride looked beautiful in a white lace gown, reported to be have been designed by Giles Deacon.
The Duchess helped make adjustments to her sister’s dress before she went down the aisle.