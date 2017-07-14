All Sections
    • STYLE
    14/07/2017 09:54 BST

    Duchess of Cambridge Stuns In A Blue Dress By London Duo Preen At The Natural History Museum

    It's not the first time the Duchess has shown her love for the label.

    The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a Preen dress as she attended the unveiling of a new exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London.

    The Duchess, who is a patron of the museum, joined Sir David Attenborough as a new whale skeleton made its debut on Thursday 13 July in Hintze Hall. 

    Opting for a powder blue dress by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, the Duchess looked stunning - pairing her ensemble with a simple purple clutch and scalloped sandals by Prada

    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge attends the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum on July 13, 2017 in London, England.

    It’s not the first time the Duchess has shown her love for the label - which was created by designer duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi - opting to wear their dresses during her royal Canadian tour in 2016

    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge looks at an exhibit during the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London on July 13, 2017.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge, attends the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London on July 13, 2017.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge makes a speech during the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London on July 13, 2017.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge, attends the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London on July 13, 2017.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge and David Attenborough are shown a blue whale skeleton by museum director Sir Michael Dixon during the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London on July 13, 2017

