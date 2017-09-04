Nigel Farage has welcomed the news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child as it will distract from “ghastly Remoaners” who are unhappy with Brexit.

The former Ukip leader was appearing on Sky News when the announcement was made.

Asked what he thought about the prospect of another royal baby, Farage said: “Given all the horrible news about Korea and the whinging of all these ghastly Remoaners, it’s nice to have a happy piece of news.”

This morning Tory MP Anna Soubry said Theresa May must stop her allies in government taking a “macho” approach to Brexit, as MPs prepare to scrutinise the legislation that will take the UK out of the EU.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting later today in response to North Korea’s most powerful nuclear test.