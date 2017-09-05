The Duchess of Cambridge has become renowned for her impeccable style, so when Kensington Palace announced she is expecting her third baby, people started to cast their minds back over what she’s been wearing in the early days of her pregnancy.

One journalist tickled our curiosity with the notion that the Duchess changes her hairstyle before each pregnancy is announced.

This clever trick is potentially done to detract attention from her belly, directing people’s eyes towards to her hair instead.

Pattern is Duchess of Cambridge changes her hairstyle, people concentrate on her head, then announces pregnancy. My gfs called this wks ago! — Kate Proctor (@KateProctorES) September 4, 2017

If this is the case, many expectant mothers will likely identify with the desire to keep their happy news private until they choose to announce it.

So it got us thinking: when it comes to early pregnancy attire, what other style tricks could the Duchess have up her sleeve?

The Empire Line

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge, pregnant with Prince George, attends an evening reception celebrating The Art Room, of which she is a patron. April 2013.

The empire line silhouette may be synonymous with Jane Austen characters, but the Duchess has made the style as relevant today as it ever was.

This cut is a perfect choice for early pregnancy, as it accentuates the top and then falls away from the body, ideally in an unstructured manner.

Structured Coats

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Five months pregnant with Prince George, the Duchess attends the St Patrick's Day Parade, March 2013.

The structured designer coat might be a staple of any royal’s outing dress, but we’ve noticed this elegant style seems to be a firm favourite of Kate’s.

No wonder, as it creates a smart, no-fuss appearance. There’s nothing like a well-made structured coat to detract unwanted attention from impending news.

Zak Hussein via Getty Images Visiting the Stephen Lawrence Centre in South London, while pregnant with Princess Charlotte in March 2015.

Zak Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess attends the Observance for Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey London, while pregnant with Princess Charlotte. March 2015.

Patterns

Danny Martindale via Getty Images Visiting the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery, while carrying Princess Charlotte. March 2015.

Not only are patterns beautiful, but they are also dutifully distracting.

One would have to get pretty darn close to get a hint about the size of an expectant mother’s baby bump.

The Shift Dress

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the Duchess visits Barlby Primary School. January 2015.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge attends an event hosted by The Fostering Network while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, January 2015.

A trope of effortless dressing, the shift dress is a firm year-round favourite, which should ward off unwanted comments about the size of your bump.