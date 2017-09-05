The Duchess of Cambridge has become renowned for her impeccable style, so when Kensington Palace announced she is expecting her third baby, people started to cast their minds back over what she’s been wearing in the early days of her pregnancy.
One journalist tickled our curiosity with the notion that the Duchess changes her hairstyle before each pregnancy is announced.
This clever trick is potentially done to detract attention from her belly, directing people’s eyes towards to her hair instead.
If this is the case, many expectant mothers will likely identify with the desire to keep their happy news private until they choose to announce it.
So it got us thinking: when it comes to early pregnancy attire, what other style tricks could the Duchess have up her sleeve?
The Empire Line
The empire line silhouette may be synonymous with Jane Austen characters, but the Duchess has made the style as relevant today as it ever was.
This cut is a perfect choice for early pregnancy, as it accentuates the top and then falls away from the body, ideally in an unstructured manner.
Structured Coats
The structured designer coat might be a staple of any royal’s outing dress, but we’ve noticed this elegant style seems to be a firm favourite of Kate’s.
No wonder, as it creates a smart, no-fuss appearance. There’s nothing like a well-made structured coat to detract unwanted attention from impending news.
Patterns
Not only are patterns beautiful, but they are also dutifully distracting.
One would have to get pretty darn close to get a hint about the size of an expectant mother’s baby bump.
The Shift Dress
A trope of effortless dressing, the shift dress is a firm year-round favourite, which should ward off unwanted comments about the size of your bump.
After all, it’s never fun when an overly observant onlooker makes an educated guess and announces your pregnancy on your behalf.