The charity that the Duchess of Cambridge planned to visit today [Monday 4 September] has sent a message of congratulations to the royal couple.
Kensington Palace has revealed that the Duchess is suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum, a debilitating vomiting condition, which affects around one in every 100 pregnant women.
Due to her condition, the Duchess will no longer attend royal engagements, including the planned visit to Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London on 4 September.
Responding to the news, David Holmes CBE, chief executive of Family Action, who runs the children’s centre, said: “Family Action would like to give our warmest congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the wonderful news that they are expecting their third child.”
Holmes continued: ”We are honoured that The Duchess of Cambridge chose to visit Hornsey Road Children’s Centre.
“Although she is no longer able to attend today we entirely understand why this wasn’t possible.
“Once again, Family Action sends our warmest wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their very happy news.”
Family Action is a charity providing practical, emotional and financial support to those who are experiencing poverty, disadvantage and social isolation.