The Duchess of Cambridge comforted a new mother whose premature son was born with half a heart, during her latest royal visit.

She was opening the Ronald McDonald Evelina London House in Lambeth on Tuesday 28 February and meeting families who are receiving support.

Ronald McDonald Houses are facilities that provide families with a free place to stay while their child is in hospital.

“Her Royal Highness has the chance to meet little Jack who was born with just half a heart,” Kensington Palace shared.

“His mum and dad, who live in Glasgow, are able to stay at the ‘home away from home’ while their baby receives specialist treatment.”