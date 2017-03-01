The Duchess of Cambridge comforted a new mother whose premature son was born with half a heart, during her latest royal visit.
She was opening the Ronald McDonald Evelina London House in Lambeth on Tuesday 28 February and meeting families who are receiving support.
Ronald McDonald Houses are facilities that provide families with a free place to stay while their child is in hospital.
“Her Royal Highness has the chance to meet little Jack who was born with just half a heart,” Kensington Palace shared.
“His mum and dad, who live in Glasgow, are able to stay at the ‘home away from home’ while their baby receives specialist treatment.”
Kensington Palace added that the new 59-bedroom facility also has lounge areas and kitchens, which enable families to come together in support whilst their children are ill.
The Duchess was opening the ‘home away from home’ accommodation for the families of children treated at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.
She also met Rebecca Bridges-Wheeler, whose son was born at just 23 weeks and has faced numerous health problems.
Bridges-Wheeler spoke about her traumatic birth and what the family have been through since.
“I got a bit emotional talking to Kate,” Bridges-Wheeler told the Daily Mail.
“She stopped talking and let me compose myself. You could see the sympathy in her eyes, she was so warm and down-to-earth.”
The Duchess was also able to meet other children at the facility and spoke to families about how it was going to help them.