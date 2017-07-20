The Duchess of Cambridge made a bold style statement in a red Bardot-inspired dress by Alexander McQueen for the third day of the five-day royal tour.
The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked incredible in a crimson red off-the-shoulder chiffon dress for a garden party in Berlin, Germany.
Celebrating the Queen’s birthday at the British Ambassadorial Residence, the Duchess paired her outfit with scalloped nude-coloured Prada heels.
The dress, currently priced at £1,453, has now sold out on Net-A-Porter.
The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland.
The Duchess has previously worn the same Prada shoes in a burgundy shade for the unveiling of a new exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday 13 July.