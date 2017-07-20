All Sections
    20/07/2017 10:20 BST | Updated 20/07/2017 15:19 BST

    The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Bardot-Inspired Red Dress By British Designer Alexander McQueen

    She's previously worn the same Prada heels in a different shade.

    The Duchess of Cambridge made a bold style statement in a red Bardot-inspired dress by Alexander McQueen for the third day of the five-day royal tour. 

    The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked incredible in a crimson red off-the-shoulder chiffon dress for a garden party in Berlin, Germany. 

    Celebrating the Queen’s birthday at the British Ambassadorial Residence, the Duchess paired her outfit with scalloped nude-coloured Prada heels. 

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend The Queen's Birthday Party at the British Ambassadorial Residence during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

    The dress, currently priced at £1,453, has now sold out on Net-A-Porter

    The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland. 

    Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images
    Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images
    Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images
    Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images
    JENS KALAENE via Getty Images

    The Duchess has previously worn the same Prada shoes in a burgundy shade for the unveiling of a new exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday 13 July.  

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge attends the reopening of Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London.

