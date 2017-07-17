All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    17/07/2017 14:27 BST | Updated 24/07/2017 10:36 BST

    The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Alexander McQueen Coat As She Arrives In Poland

    It's her go-to label. 💓

    The Duchess of Cambridge opted for British designer Alexander McQueen as she touched down in Poland for the first day of the five-day royal tour. 

    The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived in Warsaw on Monday 17 July.  

    Wearing an Alexander McQueen ivory peplum coat - paired with beige pumps - the Duchess looked incredible. 

    At the time of writing, the peplum coat is currently reduced from £1,995 to £798 on Net-A-Porter

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on 17 July 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.

    Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a red and grey floral dress with matching red shoes. And Prince George looked cute in navy blue tailored shorts with a checked shirt. 

    The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland. 

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    DMC via Getty Images
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity Styleduchess of cambridgePrince WilliamAlexander McQueenPoland

    Conversations