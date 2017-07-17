The Duchess of Cambridge opted for British designer Alexander McQueen as she touched down in Poland for the first day of the five-day royal tour.

The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived in Warsaw on Monday 17 July.

Wearing an Alexander McQueen ivory peplum coat - paired with beige pumps - the Duchess looked incredible.

At the time of writing, the peplum coat is currently reduced from £1,995 to £798 on Net-A-Porter.