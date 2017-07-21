The Duchess of Cambridge chose a lovely lilac dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead for the final day of the royal tour.
The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked classically stylish in a full-sleeve lilac dress as the royal couple boarded a train from Berlin to Hamburg on Friday 21 July.
Pairing the dress with a crimson clutch, the Duchess also wore her beige pumps for the second time during the tour.
London-based designer Emilia Wickstead is known for her feminine aesthetic and demure cuts and designs.
Both the Duchess and her sister Pippa Middleton have previously worn various designs by the brand.
The Duke and Duchess have been on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland.