The Duchess of Cambridge chose a lovely lilac dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead for the final day of the royal tour.

The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked classically stylish in a full-sleeve lilac dress as the royal couple boarded a train from Berlin to Hamburg on Friday 21 July.

Pairing the dress with a crimson clutch, the Duchess also wore her beige pumps for the second time during the tour.