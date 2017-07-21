All Sections
    21/07/2017 11:53 BST | Updated 21/07/2017 14:09 BST

    The Duchess Of Cambridge Wears British Designer Emilia Wickstead For The Final Day Of The Royal Tour

    Kate recycled her beige pumps once more 🙌

    The Duchess of Cambridge chose a lovely lilac dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead for the final day of the royal tour. 

    The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked classically stylish in a full-sleeve lilac dress as the royal couple boarded a train from Berlin to Hamburg on Friday 21 July. 

    Pairing the dress with a crimson clutch, the Duchess also wore her beige pumps for the second time during the tour.

    Sean Gallup via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (not pictured), arrive at Berlin Hauptbahnhof main railway station before taking a train to Hamburg on the third day of the royal visit to Germany on 21 July 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

    London-based designer Emilia Wickstead is known for her feminine aesthetic and demure cuts and designs.

    Both the Duchess and her sister Pippa Middleton have previously worn various designs by the brand.  

    Sean Gallup via Getty Images

    The Duke and Duchess have been on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland. 

    Sean Gallup via Getty Images
    Sean Gallup via Getty Images
    Sean Gallup via Getty Images
    Sean Gallup via Getty Images

