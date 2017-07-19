All Sections
    19/07/2017 10:22 BST | Updated 19/07/2017 15:47 BST

    The Duchess Of Cambridge Wears Royal Blue As She Heads To Germany

    The whole family coordinated in a blue hue ❤️

    The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a royal blue outfit by British designer Catherine Walker as she headed to Germany for the third day of the five-day royal tour. 

    The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, flew from Warsaw, Poland to Berlin, Germany on Wednesday 19 July. 

    Wearing a royal blue coat with 3/4 length sleeves - paired with a blue dress, nude-coloured pumps and white gold topaz earrings and necklace by Kiki McDonough, the Duchess looked effortlessly stylish, as per. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte leave Warsaw, Poland, as they head to Germany.

    And the whole family coordinated in blue hues.

    Prince William wore a navy blue suit with a light blue tie. Princess Charlotte looked cute in a light blue and white dress with matching shoes and hair bow. And Prince George looked equally adorable in navy blue tailored shorts, with a light blue shirt and matching shoes and socks. 

    The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave Warsaw, Poland, as they head to Germany.
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

