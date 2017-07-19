The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a royal blue outfit by British designer Catherine Walker as she headed to Germany for the third day of the five-day royal tour.
The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, flew from Warsaw, Poland to Berlin, Germany on Wednesday 19 July.
Wearing a royal blue coat with 3/4 length sleeves - paired with a blue dress, nude-coloured pumps and white gold topaz earrings and necklace by Kiki McDonough, the Duchess looked effortlessly stylish, as per.
And the whole family coordinated in blue hues.
Prince William wore a navy blue suit with a light blue tie. Princess Charlotte looked cute in a light blue and white dress with matching shoes and hair bow. And Prince George looked equally adorable in navy blue tailored shorts, with a light blue shirt and matching shoes and socks.
The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland.