Late last year reports suggested the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had registered Prince George at the pre-prep Wetherby school, which had educated Prince William and Harry, but today the Palace announced he will attend Thomas’s Battersea School.
Located in Battersea, the school is one of the top in London, and costs £6,110 a term. It’s a mixed prep school for 540 students, and pupils start at age 4 and finish at 11.
The biggest rule of the school is a wonderful one: ‘be kind’.
The Sun reported that headteacher Ben Thomas wrote a letter informing parents about Prince George’s imminent attendance.
He wrote: “This is clearly a significant moment for their family and most certainly for Thomas’s.
“Like so many parents, the Duke and Duchess have put a great deal of thought into the choice of their eldest child’s first ‘big school’.”
The principal was keen to mention that while there may be security considerations, the Duke and Duchess were keen to not alter the experience for other students in any way.
In a statement on the school website, Headmaster Thomas writes: “Whilst we are proud of our record of senior school entrance and scholarship successes, we place a greater emphasis on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers.
“We hope that our pupils will leave this school with a strong sense of social responsibility, set on a path to become net contributors to society and to flourish as conscientious and caring citizens of the world.”
There is further speculation is that Princess Charlotte, 22 months, may attend the kindergarten on site.