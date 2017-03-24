Late last year reports suggested the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had registered Prince George at the pre-prep Wetherby school, which had educated Prince William and Harry, but today the Palace announced he will attend Thomas’s Battersea School.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that Prince George will attend Thomas's Battersea School in London from September 2017.

Located in Battersea, the school is one of the top in London, and costs £6,110 a term. It’s a mixed prep school for 540 students, and pupils start at age 4 and finish at 11.

The biggest rule of the school is a wonderful one: ‘be kind’.

The Sun reported that headteacher Ben Thomas wrote a letter informing parents about Prince George’s imminent attendance.

He wrote: “This is clearly a significant moment for their family and most certainly for Thomas’s.

“Like so many parents, the Duke and Duchess have put a great deal of thought into the choice of their eldest child’s first ‘big school’.”