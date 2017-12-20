All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States

    • Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge's Family Christmas Card Takes A Comedic Turn With Alternative Backdrops

    The space scene is brilliant 🚀

    20/12/2017 10:50 GMT | Updated 5 hours ago

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their latest family photo for their 2017 Christmas card, but not everyone was impressed by the plain white backdrop.

    People have edited the snap to feature alternative backgrounds ranging from outer space to the ‘Teletubbies’ set.

    Ciara Knight (@Ciara_Knight), who works at Joe.co.uk, replied to Kensington Royal’s tweet of the snap with the new and improved backdrops - and people were here for it. 

    (Click on each photo to see it in a bigger format)

    Knight included an underwater scene and one where the family were near a polar bear.

    Another Twitter user gave the royals a slightly more festive backdrop - but it’s nothing on the space scene.

    And others have started to share their suggestions for what the Christmas card should have included.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Prince George At The Air Tattoo
    MORE:parentsFamilyChristmasduchess of cambridgeroyal familyduke of cambridge

    Conversations