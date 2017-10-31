The Duke of Cambridge was inspired by a five-year-old who saved her mum’s life by calling 999 and said he was going to teach Prince George to do the same.

Prince William was speaking to five-year-old Suzie McCash, from North Tyneside, at the Pride of Britain awards on Monday 30 October when he heard about her story.

Suzie, who won a ‘Child of Courage’ award, was just four years old when she called 999 after her mum, Rowena, collapsed and stopped breathing.

“I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone I do not know what he would do,” the Duke told Suzie at the awards ceremony, according to the Telegraph.