Film director and apparent under-stone-dweller Christopher Nolan has admitted he was in the dark about Harry Styles’ star power prior to casting him in ‘Dunkirk’.

The chart-topping singer is about to make his big screen acting debut in the upcoming war epic, but despite having one of the most recognisable faces (and, indeed, hairstyles) in showbiz, director Christopher Nolan has insisted he won the part on his acting chops, rather than his ability to sell cinema tickets.