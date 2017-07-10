All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/07/2017 11:45 BST

    'Dunkirk' Director Christopher Nolan 'Wasn't Aware Of Harry Styles' Fame' Before Casting Him

    So no, that wasn't him you saw in the audience on the 'Up All Night' tour.

    Film director and apparent under-stone-dweller Christopher Nolan has admitted he was in the dark about Harry Styles’ star power prior to casting him in ‘Dunkirk’.

    The chart-topping singer is about to make his big screen acting debut in the upcoming war epic, but despite having one of the most recognisable faces (and, indeed, hairstyles) in showbiz, director Christopher Nolan has insisted he won the part on his acting chops, rather than his ability to sell cinema tickets.

    CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
    Some kid we've never heard of

    Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher explained: I don’t think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was.”

    Really, though? All those One Direction albums? The magazine covers and TV appearances and, indeed, the high-grossing Morgan Spurlock documentary? All that passed you by?

    He then clarified: “I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn’t really that aware of it.

    “So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table.”

    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    Christopher Nolan

    While this marks his first time acting in a big screen effort, he did previously play himself in an episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘iCarly’, which we’re sure was all the preparation he needed for his latest role.

    Harry joins some impressive heavyweights from the acting world in ‘Dunkirk’, including Sir Kenneth Branagh, Sir Mark Rylance and frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator Tom Hardy.

    Warner Bros
    Harry Styles in the 'Dunkirk' trailer

    It’s been a particularly exciting year for the former 1D singer, who also topped both the album and singles chart here in the UK, with his debut solo efforts.

    ‘Dunkirk’ hits UK cinemas in 21 July. Watch the trailer below:

    READ MORE:

    Rubbish Films Starring Pop Stars
    MORE:ukfilmharry stylesdunkirkChristopher Nolan

    Conversations