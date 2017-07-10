Film director and apparent under-stone-dweller Christopher Nolan has admitted he was in the dark about Harry Styles’ star power prior to casting him in ‘Dunkirk’.
The chart-topping singer is about to make his big screen acting debut in the upcoming war epic, but despite having one of the most recognisable faces (and, indeed, hairstyles) in showbiz, director Christopher Nolan has insisted he won the part on his acting chops, rather than his ability to sell cinema tickets.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher explained: “I don’t think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was.”
Really, though? All those One Direction albums? The magazine covers and TV appearances and, indeed, the high-grossing Morgan Spurlock documentary? All that passed you by?
He then clarified: “I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn’t really that aware of it.
“So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table.”
While this marks his first time acting in a big screen effort, he did previously play himself in an episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘iCarly’, which we’re sure was all the preparation he needed for his latest role.
Harry joins some impressive heavyweights from the acting world in ‘Dunkirk’, including Sir Kenneth Branagh, Sir Mark Rylance and frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator Tom Hardy.
It’s been a particularly exciting year for the former 1D singer, who also topped both the album and singles chart here in the UK, with his debut solo efforts.
