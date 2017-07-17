Most cinema-goers will already be familiar with the story of the World War II evacuation but speaking to HuffPost UK, Mark highlighted the fact there’s still much to be learnt from what took place on the channel.

Sir Mark Rylance has opened up about what it was like working on Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ , sharing the key lesson today’s audiences can learn from the film.

The actor plays a civilian who sails his boat to France to help with the rescue effort and described this strand of the plot as “an example of very humble, insignificant people making a difference when they all join in and contribute”.

He told us: “I think that in today’s world you can feel that your vote, your life, doesn’t make any difference - that the government and the big corporations have got it sealed up. Or that there’s not much point getting involved.

“Even one man in his canoe goes over because he has a seat behind him and if all of those civilians hadn’t made that effort then we wouldn’t have had an army to defend ourselves in the Second World War against fascism.”

His co-star Barry Keoghan, who plays George, added that film “is going to educate as well”.

“I like that it’s PG13 [rating, 12A in the UK], they’re [young audiences] going to go away and maybe look up Dunkirk and and hopefully appreciate the bravery and courage, the legends,” he said.