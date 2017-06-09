EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Tory-supporting papers turn on May after election disaster

Labour takes Kensington from the Tories by just 20 votes in last seat to be declared

Conservatives have 318 seats and Labour has 262

Theresa May admits she is ‘sorry’ for Tory MPs who lost their seats

Downing Street confirms Boris Johnson, Amber Rudd, Michael Fallon, David Davis and Philip Hammond will keep ministerial posts

UK votes for hung parliament with Tories falling short of majority

What is a hung parliament and what happens now there is one?

May will form a government with the help of NI’s DUP party

Who are the DUP? Meet the Northern Irish party set to prop up the Tories

Labour’s John McDonnell says party wants to form minority government

Nick Clegg out but Jo Swinson and Vince Cable are back for Lib Dems

Tories fail to win key in targets England, but claim seats in Scotland

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond loses seat, Ukip’s Paul Nuttall resigns

Labour has taken the London constituency of Kensington from the Tories by just 20 votes in the final general election result to be announced. Emma Dent Coad’s victory brings Labour’s total to 262 seats and the Conservatives to 318. Earlier today, Theresa May said she was sorry for the Tory candidates who had lost their seats in the election.

HuffPost UK Hung parliament confirmed: General election results at 1317 BST

The Prime Minister said she will “reflect” on what the Tories need to do to “take the party forward” after her snap general election gamble backfired spectacularly. It comes after last night’s shock result led to the Conservatives falling short of a majority in the House of Commons, leading to a hung parliament. On Friday, May sealed a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to allow her to form a minority government.

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters DUP leader Arelene Foster, right, and the party's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds, left, pictured in March

It is still unclear if this is a formal arrangement or if it simply means the DUP has agreed to consider support vote-by-vote. And a DUP source told HuffPost UK on Friday: “The two parties [DUP and Conservatives] have worked well together for two years. “There’s no reason to suppose they won’t continue to do so in future. “But the point made time after time to Labour MPs remains: for as long as you allow yourselves to be led by an IRA cheerleader, you exclude yourselves from entering No 10.” It comes after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for May to resign and said the party was ready to “serve this country”.