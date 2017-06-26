The DUP has signed a deal to prop up the Tory minority Government and earned itself £1 billion in the process.

In exchange for the cash, the DUP’s 10 MPs will vote with the Government to support the Queen’s Speech and any budget, as well as against any no confidence motion Labour might try and use to bring the Government down.

The £1 billion will go on infrastructure in Northern Ireland including health and education.

To keep her Government afloat, Theresa May has also agreed to ditch the manifesto pledges to means-test winter fuel payments for pensioners and axe the ‘triple lock’ guarantee on state pensions.

This will, presumably, mean she has to look elsewhere to save money, as the NHS faces financial crisis and recent events expose the extent of cuts to emergency services.

Here are the things, from policing to health, that £1 billion could buy: