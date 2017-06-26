The DUP has signed a deal to prop up the Tory minority Government and earned itself £1 billion in the process.
In exchange for the cash, the DUP’s 10 MPs will vote with the Government to support the Queen’s Speech and any budget, as well as against any no confidence motion Labour might try and use to bring the Government down.
The £1 billion will go on infrastructure in Northern Ireland including health and education.
To keep her Government afloat, Theresa May has also agreed to ditch the manifesto pledges to means-test winter fuel payments for pensioners and axe the ‘triple lock’ guarantee on state pensions.
This will, presumably, mean she has to look elsewhere to save money, as the NHS faces financial crisis and recent events expose the extent of cuts to emergency services.
Here are the things, from policing to health, that £1 billion could buy:
Recent terrorist attacks in the capital have reheated the debate around police numbers, which have fallen amid cuts. Another £400 million is set to be axed from Metropolitan Police's budget.
If you skipped that cut, you could spend the remaining £600 million on new officers.
A PC with the force starts on a salary of £22,896, plus £6,711 London allowances.
The Grenfell Tower fire focussed attention on firefighter numbers after years of austerity. A new firefighter starts on £22,017. As of 2016, there were 42,300 full-time firefighters in England.
A fully qualified nurse starts on £21,692. The NHS currently employs 285,000 nurses.
The cost of a new scanner is £895,000. A 2014 report by the OECD found Britain had fewer if the life-saving machines than nearly any other country in the developed world.
Combat the housing crisis - a bit. A new-build house is said to cost £189,940 on a development.
The corporation's annual budget is around £4.8 billion.
Footing the £9,000 annual charge for a three-year degree.
£14 million on each new building.
Manchester United set a new transfer record when it bought Paul Pogba from Juventus for £89 million. The DUP's windfall is enough to buy him 11 times over and challenge United. How well they'd fare with a team made up entirely of the same midfielder remains to be seen.