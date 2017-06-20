The Democratic Unionist Party lobbied to stop Northern Irish gay couples from upgrading their civil partnerships to marriages in Scotland, newly-published letters reveal.

Concern over the party’s social conservatism is growing as it negotiates to prop up the Tories in the hung Westminster parliament.

An argument erupted over whether the DUP asked the Scottish Government to exclude gay couples from Northern Ireland from plans to allow those from outside Scotland to upgrade their civil partnerships to marriages there.

The DUP has repeatedly resisted introducing gay marriage to Northern Ireland.

As focus on the DUP intensified, party leader Arlene Foster denied last week she had written any letter, saying: “It certainly wasn’t a letter from me and I’ve no recollection of a letter from me.”

But the Scottish Government has now published the September 2015 letter, in which Foster, then finance minister, urged then Scottish Local Government Minister Mario Biagi to reconsider including couples who entered civil partnerships in Northern Ireland.

Foster wrote setting out potential legal issues and said excluding them would mean ‘legal certainty’.