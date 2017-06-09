Theresa May’s reported deal with the DUP to allow her to cling to power has been dubbed the real “coalition of chaos” as commentators suggested the arrangement would be a “menace” to LGBT and women’s rights. On Friday morning, as speculation moved from the PM’s possible resignation following Thursday’s shock hung parliament to her potential coalition partners, the little known Democratic Union Party became unlikely kingmakers.

BREAK: DUP tells me May has their backing. #GE2017 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 9, 2017

Uncompromising message from DUP. They'll keep May in power. No deal with Lab as long as Corbyn in charge. Just got this from a DUP source: pic.twitter.com/slz5S9sHPB — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 9, 2017

Tories + DUP = 328



326 needed for majority https://t.co/B12fMUdBsE — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 9, 2017

The conservative Northern Ireland party, who oppose gay marriage and abortion rights, won eight seats, enough to push the Conservatives over the 326-seat threshold required to lead. Sky News’ Beth Rigby said the DUP had confirmed to her that May has their backing, something the party’s leader earlier said on BBC Radio Ulster it was “considering”. Guardian columnist and LGBT campaigner Owen Jones led the charge against the possible deal, writing that the party was a “menace”, while Channel 4’s Jon Snow said the party was “one of the most extreme political entities on the British Isles”. Gerard Brolly wrote: “As a resident of Northern Ireland I can’t tell you how awful the thought of this is. They are the definition of out out touch dinosaurs.” Attitude Magazine detailed the parities anti-gay stance in a string of damning tweets.

A DUP-Tory government is a menace to LGBT rights and women's rights. I wrote this back in 2015 >> https://t.co/EaF3j716os https://t.co/WKpXtja0nd — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 9, 2017

One of the most extreme political entities in the British Isles, the 8 MPs of the DUP, is to wag the tail of Mrs May's minority Government — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) June 9, 2017

.@OwenJones84 on @Radio5live "the dup are the political wing of the 17th century!!" 😂😂 — Paul C (@Chandlerpaul79) June 9, 2017

The victims of any agreement between the Tories and DUP will be Northern Ireland's LGBT community, who are already deprived of their rights. — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) June 9, 2017

The DUP have blocked same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland at least FOUR times. It remains the only part of the UK without marriage equality — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) June 9, 2017

The Tories attacked us in election with bogus coalition of chaos jibe, then they try and form a coalition of chaos with the DUP👎 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) June 9, 2017

As a resident in Northern Ireland, I can't tell you how awful the thought of this is. They are the definition of out of touch dinosaurs. — Gerard Brolly (@doctorvenkmann) June 9, 2017

Can't win an election. Doesn't turn up to debates. Won't speak to the public. Rolls over for the DUP.



Negotiating Brexit on our behalf. pic.twitter.com/5ODo6xoLpw — Ken Shabby (@MrKenShabby) June 9, 2017

If that cow forms a government with #TheDUP the rights of LGBT people across Britain will be under threat! — Labour Gay (@LabourGay) June 9, 2017

The DUP are anti-abortion, anti-ireland, anti-catholic, anti-gay rights, 100% sectarian, nationalist, populist, anti-immigrant (…) — Political Hipster (@escofree) June 9, 2017

And the way May wants to 'rip up' human rights act DUP are right up her street — Mayari🌙 (@ENQXO) June 9, 2017

After accusing Corbyn of talking to terrorists, surely the Tories cant get into bed with the DUP? 😂 — Deborah Theaker (@DeborahTheaker) June 9, 2017

How can may approach queen with "understanding" of Dup? that's not democracy is it. May really does not like the peoples will does she. — @societyatpeace (@DawnTibble) June 9, 2017

Right wing press banging on about Corbyn hanging with unsavory characters 20 years ago. But Tory's bezzy mates in 2017? Trump, Saudis, DUP — Max Daly 🐆 (@Narcomania) June 9, 2017

Gonna be some craic when the DUP and the Tories fall out over gay rights, abortion, dinosaurs being real, and the earth being round. — Man Like Moomins (@Danny_McMoomins) June 9, 2017

If you live in a tory constituency you need to phone them up and tell them you do not support a DUP coalition based on human rights — Hayley Russell (@honestlyrussell) June 9, 2017

DUP able to prop up Conservative government with 10 seats from fewer than 300,000 votes. One day we'll get a sensible voting system. #GE2017 — Deej Sullivan (@sullivandeej) June 9, 2017

Theresa May: "You down with DUP?"

Queen: "Yeah you know me!" pic.twitter.com/cYGu0ly1sE — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 9, 2017

The Tories and the DUP? Jesus that's an utterly appalling vista. #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/dF3sKbgwfJ — Joe Donnelly (@kildarejoe) June 9, 2017

Theresa May Tories to form a Coalition with the DUP..you what? I never voted for the plague for pestilence for the scourge the scurvy pic.twitter.com/E9HBWb29qM — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) June 9, 2017

DUP leader Arlene Foster admitted Friday that it will be “difficult” for May to “survive” in the aftermath of the election, but said her party would “consider” helping them stay in power. Foster told BBC Radio Ulster: “It will be difficult for her to survive given that she was presumed at the start of the campaign, which seems an awfully long time ago, to come back with maybe a hundred, maybe more, in terms of her majority.” “Now we’re in the position we find ourselves in tonight so it will be an incredibly difficult evening for her.” Foster said any discussions about an informal agreement would be over the weekend. “It’s too soon to say what we are going to do yet, we need to see the final makeup of parliament and we need to reflect on that.

Charles McQuillan via Getty Images DUP leader Arlene Foster has spoken out amid claims the party will form a coalition to help Theresa May retain power

“There will be contact made over the weekend, but it is too soon to work out what we are going to do.” Foster, according to Beth Rigby, of Sky News, said a deal with the Tories would “cost her (May) a lot... considerably more resources, more influence, more investment in trade deals.” If May is ousted as Tory leader, her 330 days in office would be the shortest of any PM since Andrew Bonar Law in 1923.

DUP tells me "no need for form or structure [of deal] plenty of time to sort all that out. There's an absolute Con/DUP majority" #GE2017 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 9, 2017

DUP leader Arlene Foster: "It will be difficult for [May] to survive given that she was presumed to come back with maybe a hundred majority" — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) June 9, 2017

NEW: #DUP MP: "We would consider a supply and confidence arrangement make sure TM would have sufficient support to keep her in govt" 1/2 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 9, 2017

DUP MP says deal will "Cost them a lot"

Considerably more resources/more influence/more involvement in trade deals #GE2017 2/2 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 9, 2017

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is the hot favourite to replace May who has so far said she will not be standing down. The DUP is the largest in the devolved Northern Irish Assembly, backed Brexit and has consistently blocked attempts to introduce gay marriage or more liberal abortion laws to the province. In Northern Ireland, the party defines itself by its unionist stance - its support of remaining part of the UK. The party won two extra seats in what Foster called “a good night for the union”.