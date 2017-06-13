The DUP’s leader has insisted her party are not “homophobes” as their track record of opposing LGBT rights comes into the limelight.

The 10-MP party, largely unknown to the British public outside Northern Ireland, is in talks with the Tories to prop them up after they lost their majority in Theresa May’s snap election.

The DUP has resisted LGBT rights in Northern Ireland, as well as reforming the province’s draconian abortion laws.

The party has repeatedly voted down gay marriage and resisted a 2013 High Court judgment that would introduce gay adoption, in line with the rest of the UK.

The DUP’s position has caused consternation. Journalist Owen Jones, who is leading a demonstration in London against the prospect of the DUP in Government, has called it “a menace to LGBT rights and women’s rights”.