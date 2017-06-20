DUP 'Belatedly Playing Hardball' With Tories As Deal Falters Ahead Of Queen's Speech

A deal between the Democratic Unionist Party and the minority Tory government appeared to be in peril less than 24 hours before the Queen’s Speech. Reporters in Belfast were quoting DUP sources suggesting the Conservatives are being urged to give a “greater focus” to negotiations between the parties and the DUP could not be “taken for granted”. However, HuffPost UK understands ministers are confident the Tory programme for government won’t be voted down. The Queen’s Speech must pass parliament for the Government to survive and the DUP’s support is crucial for this to happen.

DUP sources calling on Conservatives to bring "greater focus" to discussions and warning they "can't be taken for granted" — Mark Devenport (@markdevenport) June 20, 2017

Sky sources: DUP urging government to give "greater focus" to negotiations. "Party can't be taken for granted." 1/2 — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) June 20, 2017

Sky sources: "Negotiations haven't proceeeded in a way that DUP would have expected." 2/2 — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) June 20, 2017

The Daily Telegraph’s Christopher Hope added a deal was not expected until Thursday at the latest, a day after the Queen comes to Parliament effectively outlining the Government’s priorities for the next parliament.

BREAKING UK Government sources: No DUP deal til Thursday at the earliest. Theresa May will unveil Queen's Speech without a Commons majority. — Christopher Hope 📝 (@christopherhope) June 20, 2017

PA Wire/PA Images DUP leader Arlene Foster and DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds arriving at 10 Downing Street in London for talks on a deal to prop up a Tory minority administration

But despite Theresa May risking having the Queen’s Speech rejected when MPs vote on it, the Government thinks it can avoid catastrophe. HuffPost UK has been told that Whitehall assumes that the reports coming out of Belfast are an attempt to assure the party’s domestic audience that it will not be rolled over by the Conservatives. The DUP is seen as having done little to manage expectations in Northern Ireland about the Tory deal and is belatedly attempting to prove to its base that it is playing “hardball” in talks. By going public there is also a suspicion in Government that the DUP are trying to get Downing Street and the Treasury to finalise the details of the agreement. Ministers are confident that the DUP will not vote against the Queen’s Speech when it comes before MPs for final approval later this month, and in the process triggering the Fixed Term Parliaments Act that will start the next five-year term. An agreement is still expected to be made either this week or next week, although sticking points have focused on the Treasury’s insistence on any spending commitments to be fed through the ‘Barnett Formula’ that matches devolved funding in all nations. The DUP have been holding out for cuts in corporation tax in Northern Ireland to compete with the Republic of Ireland’s lower rate.

PA Archive/PA Images