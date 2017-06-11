PA Wire/PA Images May is clinging to power despite losing her Commons majority.

The error is hugely embarrassing for May who ran her election campaign on the basis that only she is capable of negotiating Brexit.

Imagine the chaos and repercussions if these sort of errors happen during the #BrexitNegotiations 😬#noconfidence https://t.co/9aYXzbKPre — Lily (@lilyallen) June 10, 2017

After much deliberation, think Tory election campaign was more of an omnishambles than a clusterfuck, but absolutely open to debate. Discuss pic.twitter.com/Irh0ZUfI6x — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) June 10, 2017

The term “omnishambles” was coined by the TV comedy show, The Thick Of It, in a now-legendary quote from Malcolm Tucker. “Not only have you got a fucking bent husband and a fucking daughter that gets taken to school in a fucking sedan chair, you’re also fucking mental. Jesus Christ, see you, you are a fucking omnishambles, that’s what you are. “You’re like that coffee machine, you know: from bean to cup, you fuck up.” May is desperately trying to shore up her position after losing her Commons majority in the election. At the same time the hashtag #WorstPrimeMinisterInHistory trended on Twitter.

Spent years in politics, can't answer a single question or talk to another human being properly #WorstPrimeMinisterInHistory — Chris McGough 🇪🇺 (@mrmojorisin1975) June 10, 2017

It's like The Thick of It. An omnishambles and coalition of chaos. @yorkshiregoody @simonafterimage https://t.co/qwNslV5kLe — Andy Nolan (@aardvarknsefce) June 11, 2017

The 10 DUP MPs could prove crucial in supporting the Conservatives on key votes after Thursday’s election saw May lose control of the Commons, reports the Press Association. A confidence and supply deal would mean them backing the Government on its Budget and confidence motions, but could potentially lead to other issues being decided on a vote-by-vote basis. The talks were in line with DUP leader Arlene Foster’s “commitment to explore how we might bring stability to the nation at this time of great challenge”, her party said in a statement.

It continued: “The talks so far have been positive. Discussions will continue next week to work on the details and to reach agreement on arrangements for the new Parliament.” Number 10 had earlier said: “We can confirm that the Democratic Unionist Party have agreed to the principles of an outline agreement to support the Conservative Government on a confidence and supply basis when Parliament returns next week.” Following talks between May and the DUP on Saturday night, a second statement confirmed that no final deal had been reached. A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister has tonight spoken with the DUP to discuss finalising a confidence and supply deal when Parliament returns next week.

We haven't used this for a while but: omnishambles https://t.co/G3NUAkENT4 — kiramadeira (@kiramadeira) June 11, 2017