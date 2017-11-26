A Durham University rugby club has been condemned for organising a ‘Thatcher vs Miners’-themed social event in the heart of the mining community still scarred by violent clashes 30 years ago.

University officials branded Trevelyan College’s rugby club planned ‘Backs vs Forwards’ event as “wholly unacceptable” after details of the pub crawl were shared on social media.

The social, now cancelled, proposed forwards trying to convey “flat caps, filth and a general disregard for personal safety”, and that the backs were to be Thatcher’s government - with one player “the ‘Iron Lady’ herself”.

Durham’s economy was hard-hit by a series of pit closures in the 1980s, and mining towns and villages riven by strikes.

More insensitive still is the students chasing each other through the town, which has echoes of police bursting into miners’ homes as stand-offs turned violent.

This is how the the event was promoted on Facebook.