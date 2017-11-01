Anna was 17 years old and working as an intern on the film, and in a new column published in The Hollywood Reporter, she says that “ he was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me” .

Writer Anna Graham Hunter has accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment, detailing incidents that allegedly took place on the set of ‘Death Of A Salesman’ in 1985.

At the time, Anna wrote about the alleged events in letters that she posted to her sister and she’s now shared these entries with the publication.

One entry reads: “Today, when I was walking Dustin to his limo, he felt my ass four times, I hit him each time, hard, and told him he was a dirty old man.”

In another, she states that Dustin asked her if she “had sex over the weekend like I told you”.

Looking back on the incidents from present day, she writes: “At 49, I understand what Dustin Hoffman did as it fits into the larger pattern of what women experience in Hollywood and everywhere.

“He was a predator, I was a child, and this was sexual harassment. As to how it fits into my own pattern, I imagine I’ll be figuring that out for years to come.”