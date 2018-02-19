Dustin Lance Black has hit back at his detractors, following the announcement that he and husband Tom Daley are expecting their first child.
Last week, Dustin and Tom revealed that they were going to become parents, and while the news was a cause for celebration for many, others took issue with the announcement, including Daily Mail columnist Richard Littlejohn, who penned a column entitled: “Please don’t pretend two dads is the new normal.”
In response to what he describes as the “hate” he’s received since the announcement, Oscar-winning director Dustin has now had his say on his Instagram page.
Taking the high road, he wrote: “My reaction to others’ hate, bigotry [and] misinformation will not include anger or hate.
“For me, the path forward is lit with curiosity, listening, correcting the record when possible, and as best I can, leading with an example of strength [and] love.”
He accompanied his message with a photo of himself and Tom on their honeymoon, as well as heart emojis in rainbow colours.
Since the aforementioned Daily Mail article was published last week, many big name brands have pulled their advertising from the publication, including Quorn, holiday company Centre Parks and London’s Southbank Centre.
Dustin and Tom tied the knot in May 2017, four years after they first began dating.
The pair confirmed their relationship publicly in December 2013, shortly after Tom uploaded a YouTube video telling his fans - and the world - that he was gay and in love with a man.