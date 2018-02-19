Dustin Lance Black has hit back at his detractors, following the announcement that he and husband Tom Daley are expecting their first child.

Last week, Dustin and Tom revealed that they were going to become parents, and while the news was a cause for celebration for many, others took issue with the announcement, including Daily Mail columnist Richard Littlejohn, who penned a column entitled: “Please don’t pretend two dads is the new normal.”

In response to what he describes as the “hate” he’s received since the announcement, Oscar-winning director Dustin has now had his say on his Instagram page.