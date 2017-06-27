A 17-year-old who was killed in a horrifying bungee-jumping accident in Spain died because of her instructor’s “poor English”, a court has ruled.

Dutch teenager Vera Mol plunged to her death in Cantabria last year when she leaped from a viaduct before her rope was attached.

The judge determined that the girl was told “no jump” but tragically misheard it as “now jump” because of the bungee instructor’s poor grasp of English, local news sources reported.

Vera Mol died in a bungee jumping accident in Spain last year

According to the Daily Mail, the girl could have been saved if the instructor had followed protocol and used the phrase “don’t jump”.

The court also heard that Mol was underage, but the instructor - who has not been named - did not check for parental consent.

The judge added that bungee jumping had already been banned from the road bridge in northern Spain because of safety concerns.