Dying Patient Receives Beautiful Last Wish Thanks To Kind-Hearted Hospital Staff

A terminally ill hospital patient spent one of his last evenings alive enjoying a cigarette and a glass of wine while he watched the sun set, thanks to the efforts of kind-hearted staff.

Carsten Flemming Hansen was being treated at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark when an aneurysm in his abdomen ruptured. The 75-year-old was deemed too sick for surgery and was told he had just hours, perhaps days to live, after the emergency last Tuesday.

Nurse Rikke Kvists gave Hansen and his family the news, noting the sick man had remarked he would like to enjoy a glass of wine and a cigarette as he prepared to die. Kvists decided that despite the hospital’s strict no smoking policy, Hansen would get his wish. The patient’s bed was wheeled onto a balcony so he could smoke, and a bottle of wine left over from a Christmas party was duly produced.