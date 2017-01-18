Bob Dylan’s grandson, Levi Dylan, made his debut as a catwalk model during Milan Fashion Week AW17.
The 22-year-old son of The Wallflowers lead singer Jakob Dylan and actress-turned-writer Paige Dylan walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.
Dylan wasn’t the only celebrity offspring modelling in the menswear show - he took the runway with Rafferty Law (son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost), Presley Gerber (son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) and Brandon Thomas Lee (son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee).
Levi DylanVictor VIRGILE via Getty Images
Venturelli via Getty Images
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
Rafferty LawCatwalking via Getty Images
Presley GerberVictor Boyko via Getty Images
Brandon Thomas LeeEstrop via Getty Images
In a recent interview with NY Magazine’s The Cut, Dylan revealed that he was first introduced to modelling by his girlfriend, photographer Alana O’Herlihy.
“She kind of set me up,” he said. “And from there it was sort of like dominoes.”
Dylan also let slip he has a top secret fashion project in the works, which involved a photoshoot in Italy.
In the meantime, we’ll just have to look back at his first ever shoot with Wonderland Magazine in 2014.