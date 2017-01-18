Bob Dylan’s grandson, Levi Dylan, made his debut as a catwalk model during Milan Fashion Week AW17.

The 22-year-old son of The Wallflowers lead singer Jakob Dylan and actress-turned-writer Paige Dylan walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.

Dylan wasn’t the only celebrity offspring modelling in the menswear show - he took the runway with Rafferty Law (son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost), Presley Gerber (son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) and Brandon Thomas Lee (son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee).