All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    18/01/2017 10:00 GMT

    Levi Dylan, Bob Dylan's Grandson, Made His Runway Modelling Debut At Milan Fashion Week

    He walked the Dolce & Gabbana show with a load more celebrity offspring.

    Bob Dylan’s grandson, Levi Dylan, made his debut as a catwalk model during Milan Fashion Week AW17.

    The 22-year-old son of The Wallflowers lead singer Jakob Dylan and actress-turned-writer Paige Dylan walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.

    Dylan wasn’t the only celebrity offspring modelling in the menswear show - he took the runway with Rafferty Law (son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost), Presley Gerber (son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) and Brandon Thomas Lee (son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee).

    • Levi Dylan
      Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    • Venturelli via Getty Images
    • Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    • Rafferty Law
      Catwalking via Getty Images
    • Presley Gerber
      Victor Boyko via Getty Images
    • Brandon Thomas Lee
      Estrop via Getty Images

    In a recent interview with NY Magazine’s The Cut, Dylan revealed that he was first introduced to modelling by his girlfriend, photographer Alana O’Herlihy.

    “She kind of set me up,” he said. “And from there it was sort of like dominoes.”

    A photo posted by Levi Dylan (@levidylan6) on

    Dylan also let slip he has a top secret fashion project in the works, which involved a photoshoot in Italy.

    A photo posted by Levi Dylan (@levidylan6) on

    In the meantime, we’ll just have to look back at his first ever shoot with Wonderland Magazine in 2014.

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Kids Who Model
    MORE:styleModelsmen's fashionmale modelsbob dylandolce and gabbanalevi dylan

    Conversations