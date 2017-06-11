The E3 2017 video games conference is already shaping up to be pretty spectacular with Microsoft unveiling its most powerful Xbox ever and Sony expected to reveal some of the most hotly-anticipated games of the year.

While Microsoft have jumped the gun by holding its press briefing on the Sunday, Sony will be holding its press briefing on Monday 12 June.

Naturally there will be a livestream which you can watch right here. Be warned though, it as a UK start time of 1AM GMT.

While it’s highly unlikely that Sony will be unveiling a new games console they do have an army of exclusive titles that have been confirmed.

As such you can probably expect to see now content around God of War, The Last of Us 2, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WWII and more.

With an impressive line-up of both first-party and third-party titles Sony’s hoping that this year it will be able to take on Microsoft’s new console simply by offering the most games, and the most exclusives.

With Sony confirming that it has sold over a million of its PlayStation VR headsets as well expect the company to provide some form of update on the platform and what we can expect in the future.

There are also rumours that the company will announce a price-drop for its 4K games console the PlayStation 4 Pro.

