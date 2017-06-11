The size and scope of E3 has grown along with the industry and this year looks set to be the most spectacular yet.

E3 2017 will see the unveiling of the most powerful games console ever made in the form of Xbox’s Project Scorpio, it’ll also see some of the biggest gaming franchises make their return from Mario to Star Wars: Battlefront.

With games costing hundreds of millions of dollars to make trailers have become vital in enthusing audiences and wowing them.

Here we’ll collect the best games trailers from this year’s E3 conference for your viewing pleasure including games from EA, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Activision and more.

We’ve got everything from the new Star Wars: Battlefront 2 to EA’s mysterious new game franchise Anthem.

Then of course there’s the highly-anticipated Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII.

E3 2017: Best Game Trailers