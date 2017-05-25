He tweeted: “19 people dead – probably kids killed four and a half hours ago and PC Plod of Greater Manchester Police adds no narrative to what happened.”

The ‘ This Morning ’ presenter referred to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins as “PC Plod” after he issued a televised statement about the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people.

Eamonn Holmes has issued an apology following comments he made on social media about Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into Monday’s terrorist attack.

He later added: “Totally unilluminating statement from The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester. We are none the wiser after that. Treating the British public like idiots.”

He later deleted the first tweet after he was called out on Twitter for his choice of words.

One Twitter user said: “You sit back in comfort on your high horse, whilst members of the emergency services deal with things you can’t ever imagine!”

Another added: “Would like to think such a “distinguished journalist” as yourself would understand how hard it is to get the fine details in time like this.”.

A third pointed out: “I think the police might be more interested in their investigation than supplying you with content.”

Eamonn then attempted to clarify his view, writing: “Pity everyone is missing the point about what was known and what was released and when. Families needed answers.”

He added: “No bigger supporter of The Police than me...Too many people making emotionally wrong interpretations - maybe myself included. Families first.”