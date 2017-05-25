Eamonn Holmes has issued an apology following comments he made on social media about Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into Monday’s terrorist attack.
The ‘This Morning’ presenter referred to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins as “PC Plod” after he issued a televised statement about the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people.
He tweeted: “19 people dead – probably kids killed four and a half hours ago and PC Plod of Greater Manchester Police adds no narrative to what happened.”
He later added: “Totally unilluminating statement from The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester. We are none the wiser after that. Treating the British public like idiots.”
He later deleted the first tweet after he was called out on Twitter for his choice of words.
One Twitter user said: “You sit back in comfort on your high horse, whilst members of the emergency services deal with things you can’t ever imagine!”
Another added: “Would like to think such a “distinguished journalist” as yourself would understand how hard it is to get the fine details in time like this.”.
A third pointed out: “I think the police might be more interested in their investigation than supplying you with content.”
Eamonn then attempted to clarify his view, writing: “Pity everyone is missing the point about what was known and what was released and when. Families needed answers.”
He added: “No bigger supporter of The Police than me...Too many people making emotionally wrong interpretations - maybe myself included. Families first.”
But the broadcaster eventually backed down, apologising to anyone he had offended.
“If that is the case then I apologise,” he said. “Don’t enter into a debate about Tweets about Tweets. I am not the enemy here. To all offended -Sorry. He has his job to do so have I. Timing not right. I apologise.”
Yesterday, Madonna was accused of “narcissism” after she shared an Instagram post paying tribute to to those affected by the Manchester terror attack.
The 58-year-old singer posted a photo of her posing with Ariana Grande and captioned the snap: “Thank goodness my friend is OK. Lets all pray for the innocent victims who are not ok. For their families and for Manchester.”
But the post attracted criticism because the singer mentioned Ariana before paying tribute to those who had lost their lives or had been injured.