    ENTERTAINMENT

    Eamonn Holmes Beats Piers Morgan To Be Named UK's Favourite Breakfast TV Presenter

    But in his eyes, at least, it was still a victory.

    14/11/2017 13:10 GMT

    Eamonn Holmes has beaten Piers Morgan to be crowned the nation’s favourite breakfast TV presenter.

    The former ‘GM:TV’ and ‘Sky Sunrise’ host bagged the title after a Radio Times poll of more than 33,000 readers.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Eamonn Holmes and Piers Morgan

    He picked up a whopping 35% of the vote - 29% ahead of ‘Good Morning Britain’ host Piers, who landed in third place behind former ‘Big Breakfast’ presenter Johnny Vaughn.

    Eamonn - who is also the nation’s longest serving breakfast host - said in a statement: “I’d like to think that, in some way, you’re not only the longest or just hanging in there but it also equates to being quite good at it.

    “If people feel fondly for you, for what you’ve done, or what you’re known as, my goodness me, it begins to make all those early starts, all that lack of sleep, almost worthwhile.”

    The Belfast-born star now fronts ‘This Morning’ with wife Ruth Langsford, and has also stepped in to cover for Piers on ‘GMB’ on occasion. 

    Piers didn’t seem to take being beaten in the poll too badly, though, instead using the results to brag he was more popular than ‘BBC Breakfast’ rival Dan Walker.

    The results of the poll come after Eamonn previously hailed Piers as the “saviour of breakfast TV”

    Speaking to OK! Online, he said: “Piers Morgan means that there is a breakfast genre to work in. He has saved it…not just for ITV, but for all the other channels as well.

    “People have to understand what Piers Morgan brings to the table. You have to be very funny, very controversial, very interesting, very serious, whatever, but you can’t be very boring.

    “If you’re bland – which Piers is absolutely not – that’s what makes people watch. So even if they’re watching to slag him off, they’re still watching. That is the brilliant thing.”

    Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Piers with 'Good Morning Britain' co-hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid

    Piers joined ‘GMB’ in November 2015, following a successful guest presenting stint earlier that year. 

    While he has proved to be a divisive figure among viewers, in May it was revealed ratings had increased by 17% over the previous 12 months.

    ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV. 

