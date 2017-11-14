The former ‘GM:TV’ and ‘Sky Sunrise’ host bagged the title after a Radio Times poll of more than 33,000 readers.

He picked up a whopping 35% of the vote - 29% ahead of ‘Good Morning Britain’ host Piers, who landed in third place behind former ‘Big Breakfast’ presenter Johnny Vaughn.

Eamonn - who is also the nation’s longest serving breakfast host - said in a statement: “I’d like to think that, in some way, you’re not only the longest or just hanging in there but it also equates to being quite good at it.

“If people feel fondly for you, for what you’ve done, or what you’re known as, my goodness me, it begins to make all those early starts, all that lack of sleep, almost worthwhile.”

The Belfast-born star now fronts ‘This Morning’ with wife Ruth Langsford, and has also stepped in to cover for Piers on ‘GMB’ on occasion.

Piers didn’t seem to take being beaten in the poll too badly, though, instead using the results to brag he was more popular than ‘BBC Breakfast’ rival Dan Walker.