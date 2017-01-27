Eamonn Holmes Hails Piers Morgan As 'Saviour Of Breakfast TV' In Wake Of Recent Controversies

Eamonn Holmes has hailed Piers Morgan as the “saviour of breakfast television”, following a week of controversies for the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter.
Piers was on the receiving end of a backlash with his tweets about the Women’s Marches over the weekend, claiming he was going to create a Men’s March in retaliation to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists”.
His comments later forced Ewan McGregor to pull out of a scheduled appearance on the ITV breakfast show in disgust.
However, Eamonn, who used to present ‘GMB’ predecessor ‘GMTV’, claimed Piers’ comments have actually been a good thing for the show.
Eamonn told The Mirror: “Piers has made the most of it, he’s put the ball in the back of the net, there’s no doubt.
“Look, breakfast television has to be either very interesting, very controversial or very funny. It can’t be bland.”
The ‘This Morning’ host went on: “Piers Morgan is the saviour of breakfast television in Britain, not just ITV.
“Was Ewan wrong? Listen, he’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, one of the nicest people in showbiz, it’s a row between those two.
“I don’t think it matters if it costs them guests, it gains them viewers, people become interested in what happens on ‘Good Morning Britain’ and they only have Piers to thank for that.”
Eamonn is not the only one who has defended Piers in the wake of the controversy.
His former ‘America’s Got Talent’ co-star Sharon Osbourne claimed he does not really hold such controversial views.
“He says this stuff to get a reaction. I know Piers very, very well. This is what he does,” she said on US chat show ‘The Talk’.
“He loves the attention. Naughty Piers! I know you don’t believe what you’re saying. He doesn’t. He adores women.”
The debacle has also left Susanna having to defend herself against critics saying she doesn’t do enough to put her co-presenter in his place, although she did go to the lengths of gagging him during an appearance at the NTAs earlier this week.