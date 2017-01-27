Eamonn Holmes Hails Piers Morgan As 'Saviour Of Breakfast TV' In Wake Of Recent Controversies

Eamonn Holmes has hailed Piers Morgan as the “saviour of breakfast television”, following a week of controversies for the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter.

Piers was on the receiving end of a backlash with his tweets about the Women’s Marches over the weekend, claiming he was going to create a Men’s March in retaliation to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists”.

His comments later forced Ewan McGregor to pull out of a scheduled appearance on the ITV breakfast show in disgust.