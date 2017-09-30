Eamonn Holmes has confessed his episode of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ wound up being shelved… as it was too boring.
In 2010, Eamonn signed up to take part in the BBC genealogy show, which delves into celebrities’ family histories to find out more about their ancestors.
However, the daytime presenter has admitted that after producers began their initial research, they quickly discovered there wasn’t going to be enough to keep viewers hooked for a full hour-long episode.
He told The Mirror: “They interviewed me for two days and got all this documentation from me.
“But they never, ever got back to me. That was seven years ago.”
The newspaper claimed that after discovering nothing but farmers no matter how high up Eamonn’s family tree they ascended, the episode was pulled, with the man himself jokingly adding: “We come from a very boring family.”
Several recent episodes of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ (featuring celebrities whose family histories weren’t deemed too “boring” for television) have thrown out emotional moments for its famous participants, such as Amanda Holden, who learned more about her grandfather, who took his own life.
TV presenter Emma Willis also got an unpleasant shock when she unearthed a grisly family secret about one of her distant relatives.
Meanwhile, Danny Dyer gave us what is undeniably the best ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ moment ever last year, when he and his wife Joanne Mas excitedly discovered that he was descended from royalty.
The ‘EastEnders’ star found out he was related to both William the Conqueror and Edward III, as well as having blood ties to Henry VIII’s advisor Thomas Cromwell.