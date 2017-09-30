Eamonn Holmes has confessed his episode of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ wound up being shelved… as it was too boring.

In 2010, Eamonn signed up to take part in the BBC genealogy show, which delves into celebrities’ family histories to find out more about their ancestors.

However, the daytime presenter has admitted that after producers began their initial research, they quickly discovered there wasn’t going to be enough to keep viewers hooked for a full hour-long episode.