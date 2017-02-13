Parents have called on the Early Learning Centre (ELC) to address the “gender stereotyping” in its advert for children’s fancy dress costumes.

Mum Laura Benson, from Alcester, Warwickshire, screenshotted an email promoting fancy dress outfits from the retailer, which features girls dressed as princesses and ballerinas, with boys dressed as Spiderman, a wizard and a doctor who “saves the day”.

“Oh my God I really thought we were starting to get past this shit,” Benson tweeted on 12 February.