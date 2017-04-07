The discovery of an atmosphere around an Earth-like planet has raised hopes that worlds beyond our solar system could support life.

While GJ 1132b is thought to be too hot to be habitable, the detection of the planet’s shroud of gas suggests other rocky worlds also boast atmospheres.

Like many planets, the so-called super-Earth orbits a low mass star, a type of star known for firing off particles that could destroy atmospheres and then life.

GJ 1132b is proof that an atmosphere can survive for billions of years despite its close proximity to such a star.