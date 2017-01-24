The new NOAA weather satellite has returned its first images of Earth, and they’re just as stunning as we’d hoped.

Photographs from the GOES-16 satellite will be cross-referenced with three more weather satellites still set to be launched. The network is promised to usher in a new era of more accurate forecasting.

“This is a quantum leap,” Sandra Cauffman, deputy director of Earth Sciences at NASA, said at a press conference when GOES-16 launched last November. “It will truly revolutionise weather forecasting.”