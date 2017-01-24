The new NOAA weather satellite has returned its first images of Earth, and they’re just as stunning as we’d hoped.
Photographs from the GOES-16 satellite will be cross-referenced with three more weather satellites still set to be launched. The network is promised to usher in a new era of more accurate forecasting.
“This is a quantum leap,” Sandra Cauffman, deputy director of Earth Sciences at NASA, said at a press conference when GOES-16 launched last November. “It will truly revolutionise weather forecasting.”
GOES-16 can capture images in 16 different wavelengths, 11 more than its predecessor, enabling it to differentiate between clouds, water vapour, smoke, ice and volcanic ash.
As well as distinguishing between a range of different particles, the satellite also features a lightning mapper, which tracks strikes between clouds, and clouds and the group, which signals storms of increasing intensity.
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW TECH
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more