Earthquake Near Swansea Sends Tremors Across Western Britain

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake, which only happens every two to three years in the UK, has hit Wales. The quake’s epicentre was 10km north east of Swansea, according to monitors EMSC and its tremors were felt across western Britain. The British Geological Survey said it was the largest quake in the area since 1906.

It said a quake of this size happened in Britain only once every two or three years.

People reported feeling the tremor in Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea among other places.

The Met Office reported feeling it in their headquarters in Exeter.

EMSC estimated 10 million people lived in the area where the quake could be felt.

Dyfed Powys Police said it was getting “an extremely high call volume” about the tremor but told people: “There is nothing to worry about.”

