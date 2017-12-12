Child Trapped By Syrian War So Malnourished His Arms Were Like Aid Worker's 'Little Finger'

A two-year-old boy trapped in Syria’s besieged East Ghouta was so malnourished an aid worker described his arm as “like my little finger”.

Fears are mounting for children in urgent need of medical attention in the war zone close to Damascus, where starvation, kidney failure and conflict-related injuries threaten to claim scores of lives.

Five children are already reported to have died, and as many as 137 - aged from just seven months to 17 years - must be evacuated immediately, Unicef has said.

East Ghouta is home to around 400,000 people and has been almost completely cut off from humanitarian assistance since 2013.

Aid workers say help is desperately needed as they are “faced with one of the worst health and nutrition situations” of Syria’s seven-year war.