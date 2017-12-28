A woman has suffered “life-changing burns” after an attacker threw acid in her face as she walked along a street in east London.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries to her leg and face after a strong noxious substance was hurled at her in Isle of Dogs.

The substance thrown has been tested and confirmed as a strong acid solution.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are appealing for information about the attack along Westferry Road, which happened near South Quay DLR station at around 7pm on Wednesday evening.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics from London Ambulance Service where she remained on Thursday.

No arrests have been made, and officers are reviewing CCTV images and pursuing leads to identify the suspect.

Scotland Yard said she was walking alone when she was attacked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tower Hamlets CID on 0208 754 4550 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.