East of England Co-op will sell goods beyond its “best before” dates for 10p in a plan to cut food waste.

The chain’s 125 stores in East Anglia will become the first major retailer to do so in a move that WRAP, the waste and recycling advisory board, has said complies with food safety standards.

The Co-op, which is independent of the Co-operative Group, will sell tinned goods and dried food such as pasta, crisps and rice for 10p. The items will remain on sale for one month past their Best Before date.

The offer will not apply to perishable foods, which carry a “use by” date indicating when a product is safe to eat.