Council Faces Backlash From Parents Over 'Get A Grip' Campaign Targeting Absentee Children

Parents have set up an online petition calling for a local county council to apologise for an “aggressive, condescending, insulting” campaign that aims to reduce unauthorised absences during the school term. East Sussex County Council launched the ‘Get A Grip’ campaign this week to educate families and carers about primary school students taking time off for sickness and holidays. But the adverts, which appeared on bus stops, social media, and local radio, failed to resonate with over 8,000 parents who have now signed a letter claiming the ads are unfit for purpose and “will probably prove to be counterproductive”. “You are accusing parents of failing their children without any concern for context or appropriateness,” said Ella Lewis from Seaford, who started the petition. “This is disgusting and offensive and it is even worse when applied to families who are struggling with serious illnesses, traumas and ongoing disabilities and conditions.”

East Sussex County Council

East Sussex County Council distributed the letters to children who had missed at least three days in the first half of the autumn term, which ran from 5 September to 20 October. Bob Standley, the council’s head of education and inclusion, said: “There’s a perception among some parents that 95% attendance is enough, but this is simply not the case.” But Lewis says that the slogans used in the campaign - “get a grip, most parents do”, “good reasons for missing school - there are none,” and “don’t be a mug” - are dividing and alienating parents. The mother explained that a “blind attack” from the council on families whose children miss school is not helping matters. “Even when you are taking a firm stance on the subject, you need to convince and win the commitment of parents, not bully us into submission,” she said.

East Sussex County Council