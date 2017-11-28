‘EastEnders’ fans are set to get the moment they’ve been waiting all year for, as Max Branning’s scheming is finally exposed. Jake Wood’s character’s true colours will be revealed in explosive scenes set to air next week.

BBC Mick and Linda can't believe Max's involvement in the Vic's downfall

His plot to destroy Walford, and his involvement with James Willmott-Brown and his family, is laid bare for all of the residents to see in front of a packed Queen Vic. And as these first look pictures show, Mick, Linda Carter and Ian Beale are none too pleased when they discover his deception, particularly as the future of the boozer is still in doubt.

BBC Ian gives Max a piece of his mind

Max finds himself in a very dangerous place with all of those around him, and when more secrets and lies are exposed as the week goes on, he’s left out in the cold by all those he’s wronged. In the lead up to Christmas, things look set to go from bad to worse for him, as pictures show him looking like an outcast in Walford. Bosses have said he will become increasingly unhinged as he tries to claw his way out of an impossible situation.

BBC Max finds himself outcast in the coming weeks

The plot will come to a head on Christmas Day, when a new piece of evidence will trigger his ultimate downfall that destroys the Branning family forever. In a hint of what’s to come, Jacqueline Jossa and Lorna Fitzgerald, who play Max’s daughters Lauren and Abi, also leaving in the coming weeks, with their exits likely to air over the Christmas period. ‘EastEnders’ airs Max’s reveal on Monday 4 December at 8pm on BBC One. Catch up on all the latest soap news and gossip here.