Outgoing ‘EastEnders’ star Aaron Sidwell has opened up about the secret pain behind his current storyline.

Fans have seen his character fake a brain tumour diagnosis in recent weeks, in an attempt to get girlfriend Lauren to stay with him.

After announcing the plot would lead to his exit from Walford in the coming months, Aaron alluded to something in his personal life that had made the storyline especially challenging - something which he addressed during an appearance on Friday’s (11 August) ‘Lorraine’.

Aaron revealed to guest host Christine Lampard that a close friend of his jad died after battling a brain tumour just a week ago.