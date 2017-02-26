EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt Shuts Down Claims Of Danny Dyer Feud

Adam Woodyatt has dismissed reports of a feud with ‘EastEnders’ co-star Danny Dyer.
The Ian Beale actor spoke out to insist rumours they had fallen out on set were “pony”, after it was revealed Danny was taking an extended break from the BBC soap earlier this month.
The Daily Star had claimed Adam was upset after Danny made a series of comments about having more acting experience than his co-star in an interview with Radio Times last year.
Danny claimed Adam had only “played one role”, adding: “No disrespect to Adam, but that’s not an actor. He’s very, very efficient, but he’s auditioned once in his whole career.”
Amid specualtion about the reason for Danny’s break from ‘EastEnders’, Adam said of their supposed feud: “This is news to me considering Danny and I had a great chat before he went on his break.
“As Danny would say, it’s pony.”
An ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson previously said there was “absolutely no truth” to the allegations Danny had argued with any of his co-stars, telling Digital Spy: “Danny is always a consummate professional. Danny has never walked off set, nor has he ever lost his temper or been rude to anyone at work.
“Danny is an extremely popular member of cast and respected by everyone on the show.”
It was later revealed that the Mick Carter actor has flown to South Africa, after being giving a break from the soap.
After bosses fought off claims that his break has been enforced, a source claimed Danny won’t be away from Albert Square for too long, telling Digital Spy: “It’s a matter of weeks and not months.”