EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt Shuts Down Claims Of Danny Dyer Feud

The Ian Beale actor spoke out to insist rumours they had fallen out on set were “pony”, after it was revealed Danny was taking an extended break from the BBC soap earlier this month.

The Daily Star had claimed Adam was upset after Danny made a series of comments about having more acting experience than his co-star in an interview with Radio Times last year.

Danny claimed Adam had only “played one role”, adding: “No disrespect to Adam, but that’s not an actor. He’s very, very efficient, but he’s auditioned once in his whole career.”

Amid specualtion about the reason for Danny’s break from ‘EastEnders’, Adam said of their supposed feud: “This is news to me considering Danny and I had a great chat before he went on his break.

“As Danny would say, it’s pony.”