Former ‘EastEnders’ boss Diederick Santer has spoken out against its current storylines, claiming the soap has “gone the wrong way”.

The soap has suffered ailing ratings amid a raft of controversial plots over the last 12 months while under the leadership of boss Sean O’Connor, who announced he was leaving the show “with immediate effect” back in June, after just a year in the job.

Speaking on the opening day of the Edinburgh Television Festival, Diederick said (via The Guardian): “I think that it has not been brilliant in the last few months. I think Sean O’Connor is a brilliant producer who did brilliant work at the Archers.

“I don’t really know what has gone on but I have not found it massively watchable in recent months. But it is cyclical.

“It’s about balance. It always has to walk a line and this is where I think it has gone the wrong way lately. It has to walk the line between social realism and stuff that is exciting, stuff that grips you and makes you gasp – and you have to tune tomorrow to see it. You don’t want to see it on iPlayer; you want to see it live.

“Maybe that is what it has lacked just lately, finding a sort of a universality and a scale in those everyday stories.”