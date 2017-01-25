After ‘EastEnders’ aired some dramatic scenes showing the residents of Walford lifting a London bus to free a trapped Martin Fowler, some viewers were quick to question how realistic it was. However, they have been silenced, after it was pointed out how it actually mirrored a real-life drama that happened in Walthamstow two years ago.

BBC The residents of Walford lifted the bus to free Martin Fowler

During Tuesday (25 January) night’s episode of the BBC soap, fans saw Martin trapped under the double decker, after the vehicle ploughed through the market and crashed into a bridge. Many characters and extras then gathered together to lift the huge off the ground so he could be freed, which seemed implausible to many people at home.

#EastEnders script meeting: "Did you see Coronation Street? They lifted a car off Anna."

"We could lift a bus off Martin?"

*Everyone nods* — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) January 24, 2017

They’re going to try and lift the bus? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/bfPdUEJQsk — Vrtl Mrtl (@VrtlMrtl) January 24, 2017

'Let's lift the bus' only weighs 12 tonnes #eastenders — Amy Dutson (@AmyDutson) January 24, 2017

as if a bunch of traumatised market workers could lift a bloody 12 tonne double decker bus 😂😂 #eastenders — Asha Kitchen (@asha_kitchen) January 24, 2017

Such poor writing. No emergency services can get to a place in London and 25 people can lift a 12 ton bus. Just daft. #EastEnders — Brian Keen (@thebriankeen) January 24, 2017

I've not watched Eastenders in years, but why do they think a group of people can lift a double decker bus 🤔 — Melissa Worthington (@melworthington1) January 24, 2017

You can't lift a bus!! #eastenders — jennie wilks (@jenniewilks1) January 24, 2017

It then emerged the scenes were similar to events in London in 2015, when a 100 passers-by came together to free a trapped unicyclist, who had been pinned under a bus. Some social media users shared the footage on Twitter, which showed how Antony Shields was saved after being struck by the bus.

If anyone thinks that the EastEnders story of lifting a bus to free someone was far fetched, this is it in real life https://t.co/iuvVwCKaAN — Edward Russell (@edwardrussell) January 25, 2017

Today's Eastenders episode really happened in East (Walthamstow) I remember this day like it was yesterday



https://t.co/GJ2PEC7Ac1 — MSTCS ✨ (@mstcs_x) January 24, 2017

#eastenders we didn't believe storyline and googled "how many people to lift a bus" found this https://t.co/RyCEstkmOn — Tracy Gregory (@TrcGrg) January 24, 2017

BBC Martin is not out of the woods yet

‘EastEnders’ faced criticism from some fans over the bus crash when it aired on Tuesday, claiming it too closely mirrored the recent Berlin terror attacks, which saw a lorry deliberately driven into a Christmas marker, killing 12 people. A spokesperson for the show later issued a statement, explaining the scenes were not devised with the tragic events in Berlin in mind. “’EastEnders’ is a fictional drama and the crash in tonight’s episode was not based on any real-life event,” they said. “We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.”

While Martin has been freed from the wreckage, he is not out of the danger zone yet, as dialogue has hinted we’ll be saying goodbye to at least one character as a result of the accident. It also looks like Whitney Carter could still be stuck under the bus, after Queen Vic landlord Mick made a horrifying discovery at the end of Tuesday’s episode. EastEnders’ disaster week continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.