Danny Dyer is reportedly returning to work at ‘EastEnders’, following a short break.

Last month, it was claimed that the Mick Carter actor was taking some time away from Albert Square, though producers were quick to refute claims that the time off was “enforced”.

On Friday (10 March), the Daily Star reported that Danny was ready to get back behind the bar of the Queen Vic, having been spending his time off in South Africa, with the cast and crew of the show thought to be planning a low-key party to honour his return.