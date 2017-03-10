All Sections
    10/03/2017 08:41 GMT | Updated 10/03/2017 08:41 GMT

    EastEnders' Danny Dyer 'Ready To Return As Mick Carter', Following Short Break

    'He will be welcomed back with open arms.'

    Danny Dyer is reportedly returning to work at ‘EastEnders’, following a short break.

    Last month, it was claimed that the Mick Carter actor was taking some time away from Albert Square, though producers were quick to refute claims that the time off was “enforced”.

    On Friday (10 March), the Daily Star reported that Danny was ready to get back behind the bar of the Queen Vic, having been spending his time off in South Africa, with the cast and crew of the show thought to be planning a low-key party to honour his return.

    BBC
    ﻿Danny Dyer as Mick Carter

    An insider told the newspaper: “They’re keen to show everyone is behind him 100%... they are planning a round of applause when he steps back behind the bar for filming for the first time.

    “Danny will be welcomed back with open arms.”

    HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for ‘EastEnders’ for clarification.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Danny and his soap wife, Kellie Bright

    While Danny has been keeping a low profile during his time off, his co-stars have jumped to his defence amid claims about his behaviour off-set, as his daughter, Dani, who has been vocal on social media.

    Addressing unfounded rumours about the reasons for her dad’s brief break, she fumed: “I [swear] to God if I see one more bullshit lie about my dad on stupid papers... stupid stupid stupid people.”

    Danny first arrived in Albert Square in 2014, and hasn’t taken much of a break in the three-year period since Mick Carter took over as landlord of the Queen Vic.

    In that time, he has bagged a handful of awards, including Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards two years running, and Best Soap Actor at the TV Choice Awards.

